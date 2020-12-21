Reason’s why Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $18.42

At the end of the latest market close, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was valued at $18.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.54 while reaching the peak value of $18.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.16. The stock current value is $18.66.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Consortium Including Tencent Music Entertainment Group Exercises Call Option to Acquire Additional Equity Interests in Universal Music Group. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music,” “TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading innovative online music entertainment platform in China, today announced that a consortium (the “Consortium”), which is led by Tencent Holdings Limited (00700.HK) and comprising the Company (through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries) and other co-investors, exercised its call option to acquire an additional 10% equity interest (the “Transaction”) in Universal Music Group (“UMG”) from its parent company, Vivendi SE (VIV.PA) (“Vivendi”), at the same enterprise value of EUR30 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital as in the initial acquisition that closed in March 2020. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.63 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $9.22 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 58.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -4.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.22 and $19.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8897054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 58.94%, having the revenues showcasing 24.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.95B, as it employees total of 3610 workers.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.68, with a change in the price was noted +2.92. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +18.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,190,329 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.00%, alongside a boost of 58.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.57% during last recorded quarter.