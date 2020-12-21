RealPage Inc. (RP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 734.23K

RealPage Inc. (RP) is priced at $87.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $68.78 and reached a high price of $69.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $67.83. The stock touched a low price of $67.24.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, RealPage Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of RealPage, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RP. Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share is fair to RealPage shareholders. You can read further details here

RealPage Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $36.91 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

RealPage Inc. (RP) full year performance was 28.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RealPage Inc. shares are logging 25.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.91 and $69.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4321565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RealPage Inc. (RP) recorded performance in the market was 26.20%, having the revenues showcasing 15.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.97B, as it employees total of 7500 workers.

RealPage Inc. (RP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RealPage Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.71, with a change in the price was noted +25.21. In a similar fashion, RealPage Inc. posted a movement of +40.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 776,955 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RP is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

RealPage Inc. (RP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RealPage Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RealPage Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.01%, alongside a boost of 28.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.18% during last recorded quarter.