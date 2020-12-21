Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) market price of $26.27 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG). It is currently valued at $26.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.16, after setting-off with the price of $27.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.94.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Passage Bio Announces Gene Therapy Manufacturing Research and Development Site. – Company invests to build in-house capabilities to support advancement of pipeline -. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Passage Bio Inc. shares are logging -31.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.09 and $38.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2263931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) recorded performance in the market was 18.33%, having the revenues showcasing 78.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 20 workers.

The Analysts eye on Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Passage Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.40, with a change in the price was noted +8.19. In a similar fashion, Passage Bio Inc. posted a movement of +45.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,633 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PASG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Passage Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.33%. The shares increased approximately by -4.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.83% during last recorded quarter.