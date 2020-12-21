MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 438.57K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), which is $40.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.8599 after opening rate of $37.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.16 before closing at $37.14.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, MediaAlpha Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Revenue of $152 million, growing 37% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MediaAlpha Inc. shares are logging -23.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.62 and $52.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1859310 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) recorded performance in the market was 27.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.18B, as it employees total of 89 workers.

The Analysts eye on MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the MediaAlpha Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.62%.

Considering, the past performance of MediaAlpha Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.18%. The shares increased approximately by 7.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.58% in the period of the last 30 days.