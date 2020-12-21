Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) market price of $28.88 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is priced at $28.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.91 and reached a high price of $29.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.48. The stock touched a low price of $26.91.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Maxeon Solar Technologies Welcomes Mark Babcock as Chief Revenue Officer. Solar Industry Leader Joins to Boost International Growth and Strengthen Partner and Customer Engagement Globally. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -23.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.78 and $37.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1636190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) recorded performance in the market was -23.23%, having the revenues showcasing 118.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 886.90M, as it employees total of 5194 workers.

Analysts verdict on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAXN is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.23%. The shares increased approximately by 15.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.79% during last recorded quarter.