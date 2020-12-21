Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Quarterly Performance is 7.61%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). It is currently valued at $2.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.14, after setting-off with the price of $1.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.85.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Leap Therapeutics to Participate at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on December 1-3, 2020. You can read further details here

Leap Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.18 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $1.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) full year performance was 148.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -33.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $3.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2865213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) recorded performance in the market was 89.29%, having the revenues showcasing 7.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.41M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

The Analysts eye on Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.87, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +1.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 643,817 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Leap Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.42%, alongside a boost of 148.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.61% during last recorded quarter.