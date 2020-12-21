Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -12.90%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), which is $17.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.47 after opening rate of $18.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.49 before closing at $18.59.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN; HLYN WS) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that holders of its approximately 12.5 million outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”) will have until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2020 to exercise their Public Warrants. The Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of approximately 12.5 million shares of Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per share, representing a total of approximately $144.0 million in potential proceeds to Hyliion. Pursuant to the terms of the agreements governing the rights of the holders of the Public Warrants, Hyliion is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”) if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty (20) trading days within the thirty (30) trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2020 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant. Holders of Public Warrants in “street name” should immediately contact their broker to determine their broker’s procedure for exercising their Public Warrants since the process to exercise is voluntary. You can read further details here

Hyliion Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.66 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) full year performance was 77.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares are logging -70.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $58.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13603455 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) recorded performance in the market was 75.28%, having the revenues showcasing -65.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.86B, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hyliion Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.59, with a change in the price was noted -1.45. In a similar fashion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -7.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,335,516 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYLN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hyliion Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.26%, alongside a boost of 77.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.26% during last recorded quarter.