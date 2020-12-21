Here is why Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) recent weekly performance of -5.04% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) was valued at $23.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.21 while reaching the peak value of $23.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.81. The stock current value is $21.84.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, WashREIT Completes the Sale of Two Office Properties for $106.5 Million. WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) announced that it has completed the sale of 1227 25th Street, NW and Monument II for a combined $106.5 million. The sale of Monument II, located in Herndon, VA, closed on December 2, 2020 and the sale of 1227 25th Street, located in Washington, DC, closed on December 17, 2020. You can read further details here

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.22 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $16.95 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) full year performance was -25.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are logging -32.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.95 and $32.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2651766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) recorded performance in the market was -25.15%, having the revenues showcasing 12.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 125 workers.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Washington Real Estate Investment Trust a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted a movement of -2.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 444,421 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WRE is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.18%, alongside a downfall of -25.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.69% during last recorded quarter.