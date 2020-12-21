Gear up for the change! Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) has hit the volume of 2171762

For the readers interested in the stock health of Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET). It is currently valued at $1.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.32, after setting-off with the price of $1.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.13.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Safe-T Partners with Edvance Technology HK for the Resale of its ZoneZero™ VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau. According to Frost & Sullivan Report, Edvance Technology HK was the largest value-added distributor in terms of revenue for the IT Security Solutions industry locally in 2018. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2500 on 04/01/20, with the lowest value was $0.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/20.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) full year performance was -68.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd shares are logging -69.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2171762 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) recorded performance in the market was -57.69%, having the revenues showcasing 28.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.24M, as it employees total of 36 workers.

Specialists analysis on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1426, with a change in the price was noted -0.2700. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd posted a movement of -17.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 895,187 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.68%, alongside a downfall of -68.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.00% during last recorded quarter.