Gear up for the change! Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has hit the volume of 2894252

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), which is $9.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.64 after opening rate of $10.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.72 before closing at $9.73.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report. Significantly higher reserves and larger-scale expansion project expected to reposition Rochester as the Company’s cornerstone asset, representing a fundamental step-change for Coeur. You can read further details here

Coeur Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.43 on 12/17/20, with the lowest value was $1.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) full year performance was 35.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coeur Mining Inc. shares are logging -13.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.98 and $11.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2894252 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) recorded performance in the market was 20.42%, having the revenues showcasing 32.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.70B, as it employees total of 2155 workers.

Analysts verdict on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Coeur Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.01, with a change in the price was noted +2.09. In a similar fashion, Coeur Mining Inc. posted a movement of +26.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,895,386 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDE is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Coeur Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Coeur Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.45%, alongside a boost of 35.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.20% during last recorded quarter.