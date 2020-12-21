Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Profit Margins posted -5.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) was valued at $9.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.66 while reaching the peak value of $9.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.965. The stock current value is $9.08.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) today issued the following statement regarding its continued partnership with the Armani Group. The two companies established a partnership in 1997, and under the current license agreements, Fossil Group designs and distributes products under the Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, and Emporio Armani Swiss brands. You can read further details here

Fossil Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.61 on 12/14/20, with the lowest value was $2.69 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/20.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) full year performance was 16.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fossil Group Inc. shares are logging -33.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 237.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.69 and $13.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3496588 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) recorded performance in the market was 15.23%, having the revenues showcasing 21.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 498.76M, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fossil Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.26, with a change in the price was noted +5.46. In a similar fashion, Fossil Group Inc. posted a movement of +150.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,807,287 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FOSL is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Fossil Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Fossil Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.77%, alongside a boost of 16.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.55% during last recorded quarter.