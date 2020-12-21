Do Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) beta value of 2.46 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH), which is $0.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.527 after opening rate of $0.4477 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4477 before closing at $0.46.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Torchlight and Metamaterial Execute USD$500,000 Note. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”) and Metamaterial Inc. (“META”) (CSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposite products, announced today that, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced business combination transaction (the “Transaction”), Torchlight has loaned USD$500,000 to META pursuant to an unsecured convertible promissory note (the “META Note”). The META Note is for a 24-month term and bears interest at 8%, with principal and interest due in a lump sum at maturity. If the definitive agreement is terminated, Torchlight will have the right to convert the principal amount of the META Note and all accrued interest thereon into META common shares at $0.62 (CAD) per common share. You can read further details here

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0882 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.2111 for the same time period, recorded on 09/24/20.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) full year performance was -35.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are logging -54.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6083860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) recorded performance in the market was -35.54%, having the revenues showcasing 75.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.60M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3259, with a change in the price was noted +0.1630. In a similar fashion, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted a movement of +49.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,620,251 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRCH is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.15%, alongside a downfall of -35.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -35.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.50% during last recorded quarter.