Do Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) beta value of 1.77 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), which is $40.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.80 after opening rate of $33.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.91 before closing at $33.21.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined Diseases and Sell Its Oncology Business to Servier for Up to $2 Billion Plus Royalties. – Agios to Dedicate All Resources to Advancing Mitapivat as a Potential Treatment for Three Initial Hemolytic Anemias and Building on its Scientific Expertise in Cellular Metabolism and PK Activation to Accelerate and Expand its Genetically Defined Disease Portfolio –. You can read further details here

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.74 on 07/02/20, with the lowest value was $27.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) full year performance was -30.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -28.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.77 and $56.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3534240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) recorded performance in the market was -30.45%, having the revenues showcasing -8.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.31B, as it employees total of 536 workers.

Specialists analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.19, with a change in the price was noted -6.23. In a similar fashion, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -13.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 730,387 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.13%, alongside a downfall of -30.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.96% during last recorded quarter.