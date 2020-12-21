CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) market price of $9.46 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) was valued at $10.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.14 while reaching the peak value of $10.155 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.45. The stock current value is $9.46.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, CatchMark CEO Brian Davis to Present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) announced today that Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will be providing a company overview at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 8:00 am ET. You can read further details here

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.53 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $5.13 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) full year performance was -17.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares are logging -19.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.13 and $11.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1239141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) recorded performance in the market was -17.52%, having the revenues showcasing 8.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.51M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.32, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. posted a movement of -6.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTT is recording 3.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.26.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.64%, alongside a downfall of -17.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.99% during last recorded quarter.