Boiling and ready to burst as First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) last month performance was 22.28%

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). It is currently valued at $13.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.79, after setting-off with the price of $12.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.57.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy. FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has adopted a dividend policy for the Company under which the Company intends to pay quarterly dividends of 1% of the Company’s net revenues commencing after the completion of the first quarter of 2021. In accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange the Company will issue a press release at the time each quarterly dividend is declared. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.57 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $4.17 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 16.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -9.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 214.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.17 and $14.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2763675 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 2.53%, having the revenues showcasing 17.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.78B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Analysts verdict on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +1.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,903,193 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.83%, alongside a boost of 16.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.59% during last recorded quarter.