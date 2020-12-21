Boiling and ready to burst as China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) last month performance was 3.97%

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA). It is currently valued at $2.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.62, after setting-off with the price of $2.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.34.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, China Green Agriculture, Inc. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing. China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) announced today that, as a result of its failure to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 Form 10-K”) in a timely fashion, it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. You can read further details here

China Green Agriculture Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.29 on 06/15/20, with the lowest value was $1.77 for the same time period, recorded on 10/07/20.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) full year performance was 10.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Green Agriculture Inc. shares are logging -32.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.77 and $4.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2508590 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) recorded performance in the market was 2.49%, having the revenues showcasing 18.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.89M, as it employees total of 424 workers.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Green Agriculture Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, China Green Agriculture Inc. posted a movement of +7.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,194 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGA is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of China Green Agriculture Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.39%.

If we look into the earlier routines of China Green Agriculture Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a boost of 10.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.63% during last recorded quarter.