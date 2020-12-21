Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) market price of $1.93 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) was valued at $1.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.80 while reaching the peak value of $1.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.79. The stock current value is $1.93.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Blueknight Announces Transformational $162 Million Sale of Crude Oil Business. Transaction Highlights. You can read further details here

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0500 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) full year performance was 55.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are logging 5.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 264.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2317268 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) recorded performance in the market was 59.29%, having the revenues showcasing 24.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.20M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5307, with a change in the price was noted +0.5200. In a similar fashion, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. posted a movement of +36.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,873 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKEP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.87%, alongside a boost of 55.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.14% during last recorded quarter.