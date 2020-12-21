AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Quarterly Performance is 66.80%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB). It is currently valued at $9.12. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.30, after setting-off with the price of $7.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.09.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of $65.2 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,028,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $6.50 per share, which includes the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase 1,308,000 shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to AquaBounty from the offering are approximately $65.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. You can read further details here

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.40 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 02/12/20.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was 304.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -20.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 501.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2314267 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was 272.81%, having the revenues showcasing 66.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 431.93M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Specialists analysis on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.37, with a change in the price was noted +5.42. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +157.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,081,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 272.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 159.29%, alongside a boost of 304.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 115.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.80% during last recorded quarter.