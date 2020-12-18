Why is UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) up 77.10% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) was valued at $5.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.56 while reaching the peak value of $6.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.53. The stock current value is $6.11.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, UP Fintech Holding Limited Selects KPMG as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. UP Fintech Holding Limited, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that the Company engaged KPMG Huazhen LLP (“KPMG”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (“DTT”). The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors. You can read further details here

UP Fintech Holding Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.60 on 07/09/20, with the lowest value was $2.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) full year performance was 77.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are logging -19.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $7.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2113714 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) recorded performance in the market was 72.11%, having the revenues showcasing 23.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 883.81M, as it employees total of 217 workers.

Analysts verdict on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, UP Fintech Holding Limited posted a movement of +21.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,086,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of UP Fintech Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.30%, alongside a boost of 77.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.94% during last recorded quarter.