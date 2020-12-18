Why is The9 Limited (NCTY) down -66.23% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of The9 Limited (NCTY). It is currently valued at $3.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.34, after setting-off with the price of $3.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.94.

Recently in News on November 21, 2020, The9 Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 22, 2020. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY ) (the “Company”), an established Internet company, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at the 17 Floor, No. 130 Wu Song Road, Hong Kou District, Shanghai 200080, People’s Republic of China on December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Shanghai time. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.30 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was -66.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -74.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $12.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1482075 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was -65.57%, having the revenues showcasing -53.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.97M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Specialists analysis on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.34, with a change in the price was noted -4.20. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of -57.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 613,648 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.69%, alongside a downfall of -66.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.57% during last recorded quarter.