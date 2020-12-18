Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) market price of $11.55 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) was valued at $16.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.15 while reaching the peak value of $16.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.30. The stock current value is $11.55.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Virios Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virios Therapeutics LLC shares are logging -30.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.30 and $16.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2679196 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%.

Specialists analysis on Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virios Therapeutics LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Virios Therapeutics LLC (VIRI)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%.