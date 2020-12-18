Uxin Limited (UXIN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.40M

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is priced at $1.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.22 and reached a high price of $1.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.11. The stock touched a low price of $1.11.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Uxin Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 08/31/20.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was -60.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -61.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2829984 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was -50.88%, having the revenues showcasing 13.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 336.10M, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1016, with a change in the price was noted -0.0950. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of -7.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,952,892 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.45%, alongside a downfall of -60.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.40% during last recorded quarter.