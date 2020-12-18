Time to Buy Beat-Down Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) was valued at $331.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $324.51 while reaching the peak value of $332.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $324.51. The stock current value is $349.61.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Palo Alto Networks Launches Rapid Response Program for Organizations Navigating SolarStorm Cyberattacks. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), today launched a rapid response program to help SolarWinds Orion customers navigate risks from cyberattacks. SolarWinds Orion products are currently being exploited by malicious actors to gain access to the company’s systems, activity being tracked by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 as SolarStorm. You can read further details here

Palo Alto Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $352.80 on 12/18/20, with the lowest value was $125.47 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) full year performance was 44.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares are logging 5.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $125.47 and $332.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1295128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recorded performance in the market was 43.31%, having the revenues showcasing 37.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.34B, as it employees total of 8376 workers.

Analysts verdict on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

During the last month, 27 analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 261.60, with a change in the price was noted +99.73. In a similar fashion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted a movement of +40.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,116,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Palo Alto Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.63%, alongside a boost of 44.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.17% during last recorded quarter.