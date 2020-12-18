Time to Buy Beat-Down MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is priced at $24.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.50 and reached a high price of $24.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.20. The stock touched a low price of $23.43.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, MINISO Announces Unaudited Results for the 2021 First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) (“MINISO” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -3.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.98 and $24.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1305386 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 15.90%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.36B, as it employees total of 3011 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.90%. The shares increased approximately by 10.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.00% in the period of the last 30 days.