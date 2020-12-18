Time to Buy Beat-Down Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It is currently valued at $43.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $43.60, after setting-off with the price of $42.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.30.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Futu Announces Agreement to Purchase Shares by a Leading Global Investment Firm. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) (“Futu” or the “Company”), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced that a leading global investment firm has agreed to purchase approximately 50,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company in the form of prepaid warrants for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$260,000,000. You can read further details here

Futu Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.10 on 11/20/20, with the lowest value was $8.16 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) full year performance was 322.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Futu Holdings Limited shares are logging -13.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.16 and $51.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2254942 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) recorded performance in the market was 309.88%, having the revenues showcasing 39.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.05B, as it employees total of 847 workers.

The Analysts eye on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.10, with a change in the price was noted +12.92. In a similar fashion, Futu Holdings Limited posted a movement of +40.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,099,232 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUTU is recording 5.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Futu Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 309.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.97%, alongside a boost of 322.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.70% during last recorded quarter.