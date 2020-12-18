Time to Buy Beat-Down Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) was valued at $147.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $143.00 while reaching the peak value of $152.4499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $142.67. The stock current value is $154.18.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Airbnb Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Airbnb, Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 51,323,531 shares of Class A common stock, 50,000,000 of which are being sold by Airbnb and 1,323,531 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $68.00 per share. In addition, Airbnb has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Airbnb’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 10, 2020, under the ticker symbol “ABNB.” The gross proceeds from the offering to Airbnb, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Airbnb, are expected to be approximately $3.4 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Airbnb will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Airbnb Inc. shares are logging -6.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $121.50 and $165.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6031338 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) recorded performance in the market was 1.62%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.06B, as it employees total of 5465 workers.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Airbnb Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.62%. The shares 1.62% in the 7-day charts.