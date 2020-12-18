SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.39M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.16 after opening rate of $1.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.01 before closing at $1.05.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, SuperCom’s Cyber Security Division Selected by an Israeli Government Security Agency for a $1.2 Million Program. Selected for 5-Year Program for Cyber Security Protection. You can read further details here

SuperCom Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0900 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) full year performance was 63.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SuperCom Ltd. shares are logging -65.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 332.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2728580 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) recorded performance in the market was 74.22%, having the revenues showcasing 23.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.52M, as it employees total of 109 workers.

Specialists analysis on SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9808, with a change in the price was noted -0.2000. In a similar fashion, SuperCom Ltd. posted a movement of -15.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,079,798 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPCB is recording 1.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Trends and Technical analysis: SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

Raw Stochastic average of SuperCom Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.17%, alongside a boost of 63.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.15% during last recorded quarter.