Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) market price of $52.94 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) was valued at $45.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.05 while reaching the peak value of $53.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $47.00. The stock current value is $52.94.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Silvergate Announces Addition of Jonathan Melton as Director of Digital Asset Lending. Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, announced today that Jonathan Melton joined its team as director of digital asset lending. In this role, Jonathan will lead the expansion of the Company’s SEN Leverage product. SEN Leverage allows customers to obtain U.S. dollar (“USD”) loans collateralized by bitcoin using the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) to fund loans and process repayments in virtually real-time, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year. You can read further details here

Silvergate Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.70 on 12/17/20, with the lowest value was $7.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) full year performance was 225.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares are logging 13.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 596.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.60 and $46.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1420864 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) recorded performance in the market was 232.75%, having the revenues showcasing 231.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 992.10M, as it employees total of 208 workers.

Specialists analysis on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silvergate Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.80, with a change in the price was noted +38.83. In a similar fashion, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted a movement of +275.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,623 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 232.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 260.38%, alongside a boost of 225.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 231.29% during last recorded quarter.