SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Quarterly Performance is 11.05%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). It is currently valued at $5.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.32, after setting-off with the price of $6.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.33.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, SCYNEXIS Announces Pricing of $85 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (Nasdaq:SCYX) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants. The shares and warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $6.25 per share and accompanying warrants, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $6.249 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants. The gross offering proceeds to SCYNEXIS from this offering are expected to be approximately $85.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants or warrants. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants are being offered by SCYNEXIS. You can read further details here

SCYNEXIS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.10 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $4.20 for the same time period, recorded on 10/01/20.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) full year performance was -19.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SCYNEXIS Inc. shares are logging -50.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.20 and $12.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2032997 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) recorded performance in the market was -34.84%, having the revenues showcasing 11.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.32M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the SCYNEXIS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, SCYNEXIS Inc. posted a movement of -7.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 113,860 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCYX is recording 1.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.39.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SCYNEXIS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.03%, alongside a downfall of -19.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.05% during last recorded quarter.