Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) was up 23.10%

At the end of the latest market close, Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) was valued at $1.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.71 while reaching the peak value of $2.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.71. The stock current value is $2.11.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Zhongchao Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Expand Scope of Cooperation in China. — Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, today announced that the Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) agreed to expand their current scope of cooperation which now covers five of Takeda’s subsidiaries in China including the new addition of Baishen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Pursuant to the amended service agreement by and between Zhongchao and Takeda, Zhongchao shall continue to serve as Takeda’s vendor and partner in China, providing a broad range of services in medical editing, document collation, and medical training and education to Takeda. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhongchao Inc. shares are logging -59.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.59 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2387209 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) recorded performance in the market was -47.37%, having the revenues showcasing 19.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.05M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zhongchao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.91, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Zhongchao Inc. posted a movement of -10.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 399,330 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZCMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Zhongchao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zhongchao Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.37%. The shares increased approximately by 20.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.60% during last recorded quarter.