Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Yalla Group Limited (YALA) was up 12.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Yalla Group Limited (YALA) was valued at $15.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.98 while reaching the peak value of $17.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.7201. The stock current value is $17.71.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YALA. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) resulting from allegations that Yalla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yalla Group Limited shares are logging -23.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $23.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1426904 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recorded performance in the market was 125.86%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.28B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Raw Stochastic average of Yalla Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Yalla Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.86%. The shares increased approximately by -21.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.38% in the period of the last 30 days.