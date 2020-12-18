Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) was up 6.43%

At the end of the latest market close, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) was valued at $9.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.73 while reaching the peak value of $10.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.73. The stock current value is $10.10.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.12 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $3.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) full year performance was 67.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares are logging -9.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $11.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1205468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) recorded performance in the market was 49.85%, having the revenues showcasing -0.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B.

The Analysts eye on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the SilverCrest Metals Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.34, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, SilverCrest Metals Inc. posted a movement of -0.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 786,720 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Raw Stochastic average of SilverCrest Metals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.24%.

Considering, the past performance of SilverCrest Metals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.57%, alongside a boost of 67.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.59% during last recorded quarter.