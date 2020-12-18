Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS). It is currently valued at $1.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.14, after setting-off with the price of $1.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.13.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Regulus Therapeutics Announces Closing of $19.4 Million Private Placement of Equity. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of equity. The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $19.4 million from the sale of 24,341,607 shares of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 18,256,204 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $0.622 per share of Common Stock and $0.125 for each share of Common Stock underlying such warrants. In addition, the Company sold 272,970 shares of non-voting Class A-3 convertible preferred stock, in lieu of shares of Common Stock, at a price of $6.22 per share, and accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,047,276 shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.125 for each share of Common Stock underlying these warrants. Each share of non-voting Class A-3 convertible preferred stock is convertible into 10 shares of Common Stock, subject to certain beneficial ownership conversion limitations. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction primarily to advance RGLS4326 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease and for general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright and Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the financing. You can read further details here

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.4222 for the same time period, recorded on 09/08/20.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) full year performance was 119.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -31.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $1.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1324290 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) recorded performance in the market was 26.97%, having the revenues showcasing 104.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.25M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6195, with a change in the price was noted +0.3682. In a similar fashion, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +43.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,193,434 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RGLS is recording 1.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

Raw Stochastic average of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.90%, alongside a boost of 119.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 109.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.38% during last recorded quarter.