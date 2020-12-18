Recent Change of 28.91% in the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is priced at $46.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.643 and reached a high price of $39.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.77. The stock touched a low price of $28.25.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Upstart Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. Upstart is offering 9,000,000 shares of its common stock and selling stockholders are offering 3,015,690 shares of its common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 16, 2020 under the symbol “UPST.” The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upstart Holdings Inc. shares are logging 15.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.61 and $39.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3239540 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) recorded performance in the market was 21.38%.

Specialists analysis on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.38%.