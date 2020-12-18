Recent Change of -0.38% in the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is priced at $39.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $39.34 and reached a high price of $40.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $39.29. The stock touched a low price of $38.52.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Jumia Announces the Completion of its At The Market Offering. Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it has completed its “at the market” offering. All 7,969,984 ADSs offered by Jumia have been sold at an average price of $30.51 per ADS, generating aggregate gross process of $243.2 million. Proceeds, net of commissions and expenses, are expected to be $231.4 million. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Jumia Technologies AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.00 on 12/16/20, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) full year performance was 614.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jumia Technologies AG shares are logging -4.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1720.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.15 and $41.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11215118 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) recorded performance in the market was 481.58%, having the revenues showcasing 406.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.15B, as it employees total of 4170 workers.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.71, with a change in the price was noted +28.95. In a similar fashion, Jumia Technologies AG posted a movement of +284.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,165,131 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JMIA is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jumia Technologies AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jumia Technologies AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 481.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 561.15%, alongside a boost of 614.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 127.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 406.99% during last recorded quarter.