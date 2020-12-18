Reason’s why LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $3.88

For the readers interested in the stock health of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH). It is currently valued at $3.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.71, after setting-off with the price of $3.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.216 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.20.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, LightPath Technologies Receives $5.8M Renewal Contract. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company, “or “we”), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced it has been awarded a renewal of an annual supply agreement valued at over $5.8 million which is a 16% increase over the prior year contract. The contract is for the purchase of a variety of infrared (“IR”) optical lens elements by a major commercial infrared vision products customer. You can read further details here

LightPath Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.87 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/20.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) full year performance was 461.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LightPath Technologies Inc. shares are logging -24.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 492.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $4.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1117165 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) recorded performance in the market was 407.59%, having the revenues showcasing 41.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.29M, as it employees total of 363 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LightPath Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.73,

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTH is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

Raw Stochastic average of LightPath Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LightPath Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 407.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.75%, alongside a boost of 461.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.81% during last recorded quarter.