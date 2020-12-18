Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.08M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It is currently valued at $3.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.65, after setting-off with the price of $3.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.445 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.64.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (“Qualigen” or the “Company”), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale for $12,000,000 of (i) 2,370,786 Common Shares, (ii) 1,000,000 Pre-Funded Warrants (iii) 1,348,314 Common Warrants exercisable immediately and (iv) 842,696 Common Warrants exercisable six (6) months after issuance at a combined purchase price of $3.56 in a registered direct offering. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $4.07 per share and have a term of two years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 03/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.16 for the same time period, recorded on 11/24/20.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) full year performance was -13.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -83.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.16 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1642510 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) recorded performance in the market was -17.35%, having the revenues showcasing -26.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.92M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.47, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -30.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,387,357 in trading volumes.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.64%, alongside a downfall of -13.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.06% during last recorded quarter.