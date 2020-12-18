Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is on the roll with an average volume of 10.60M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), which is $6.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.85 after opening rate of $17.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.28 before closing at $7.33.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional 59,400 Shares. Oriental Culture Holding LTD (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider focusing on collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,124,400 ordinary shares, including the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase additional 59,400 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ordinary shares were offered by the Company. The ordinary shares commenced trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “OCG” on December 15, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares are logging -76.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.27 and $25.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4029024 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) recorded performance in the market was 22.17%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.47M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Analysts verdict on Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oriental Culture Holding LTD a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Oriental Culture Holding LTD, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.17%.