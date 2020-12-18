Okta Inc. (OKTA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.99

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Okta Inc. (OKTA), which is $271.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $273.23 after opening rate of $262.609 while the lowest price it went was recorded $262.00 before closing at $259.93.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:. You can read further details here

Okta Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $273.23 on 12/17/20, with the lowest value was $88.66 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) full year performance was 135.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Okta Inc. shares are logging 1.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.66 and $266.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2593321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Okta Inc. (OKTA) recorded performance in the market was 135.22%, having the revenues showcasing 37.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.50B, as it employees total of 2604 workers.

Analysts verdict on Okta Inc. (OKTA)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Okta Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 221.59, with a change in the price was noted +66.31. In a similar fashion, Okta Inc. posted a movement of +32.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,447,619 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OKTA is recording 2.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.51.

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Okta Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Okta Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.92%, alongside a boost of 135.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.30% during last recorded quarter.