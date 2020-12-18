MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Quarterly Performance is 73.94%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of MongoDB Inc. (MDB). It is currently valued at $372.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $378.10, after setting-off with the price of $357.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $347.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $336.99.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Total Revenue of $150.8 million , up 38% Year-over-Year. You can read further details here

MongoDB Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $378.10 on 12/17/20, with the lowest value was $93.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) full year performance was 188.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MongoDB Inc. shares are logging 6.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 297.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $93.81 and $351.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2815575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) recorded performance in the market was 183.30%, having the revenues showcasing 73.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.08B, as it employees total of 1813 workers.

Analysts verdict on MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MongoDB Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 242.70, with a change in the price was noted +171.35. In a similar fashion, MongoDB Inc. posted a movement of +85.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 891,190 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDB is recording 46.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 46.02.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MongoDB Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MongoDB Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 183.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.05%, alongside a boost of 188.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.94% during last recorded quarter.