Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) market price of $0.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) was valued at $0.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5723 while reaching the peak value of $0.5901 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5234. The stock current value is $0.54.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Luokung cooperates with Yiting to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90,000 gas stations across China.. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Guangdong Yiting Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yiting”). The two parties will cooperate to provide location-based commercial marketing services for more than 90,000 gas stations across China. Relying on the ecological cooperation system between Yiting and Gas Stations and the Luokung map open platform, this cooperation enables each gas station to manage its own features on the map, including but not limited to personalized landmarks, personalized navigation routes, real-time map updates and display of marketing information for gas related and non-gas related products on the site, and other personalized marketing services. With the capability of completing all relevant transactions on the map, it enables gas stations as an example of “my position that I operate in my way”. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7500 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was -65.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -69.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $1.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1214244 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was -66.99%, having the revenues showcasing 17.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.47M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Analysts verdict on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5087, with a change in the price was noted -0.1220. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of -18.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 966,067 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.33%, alongside a downfall of -65.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.70% during last recorded quarter.