Here is why ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.71%

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is priced at $2.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.23 and reached a high price of $2.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.24. The stock touched a low price of $2.12.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. to Form Joint Venture and Bid on Hydropower Project with Total Estimated Cost of 4.9 Billion RMB. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced that it signed a letter of intent with Tuopeng Industrial, a prominent construction and real estate company. ZK has worked with Tuopeng Industrial for more than 18 years, and together they will form a joint venture that would bid on the construction of a navigation and hydropower project with a total cost estimated to be 4.9 Billion RMB (approximately USD 0.7 Billion). The project is expected to be funded by the local government, which will be facilitated through the development and sales of the surrounding lands. You can read further details here

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.05 on 11/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) full year performance was 81.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -20.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5568126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) recorded performance in the market was 86.82%, having the revenues showcasing 77.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.03M, as it employees total of 303 workers.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.52, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +65.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 606,142 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZKIN is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZK International Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.53%, alongside a boost of 81.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.21% during last recorded quarter.