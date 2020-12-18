Here is why Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.12%

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is priced at $138.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $134.791 and reached a high price of $140.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $135.00. The stock touched a low price of $134.791.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, What Moved Us: Stories that Shaped the Year in Real Estate. Zillow looks back at the cultural trends that upended the housing market and changed how — and where — we want to live. You can read further details here

Zillow Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $141.13 on 12/15/20, with the lowest value was $20.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) full year performance was 212.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zillow Group Inc. shares are logging -1.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 591.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.04 and $141.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3545192 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) recorded performance in the market was 201.55%, having the revenues showcasing 44.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.98B, as it employees total of 5409 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zillow Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.67, with a change in the price was noted +73.53. In a similar fashion, Zillow Group Inc. posted a movement of +113.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,482,299 in trading volumes.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Zillow Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zillow Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 201.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 122.54%, alongside a boost of 212.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.50% during last recorded quarter.