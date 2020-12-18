Here is why NIO Limited (NIO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.24%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NIO Limited (NIO), which is $46.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.05 after opening rate of $45.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.895 before closing at $44.67.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the completion of the offering of 68,000,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (the “ADS Offering”), at a price of US$39.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,200,000 ADSs. On December 16, 2020, the Company received the exercise notice from the underwriters, pursuant to which the underwriters will exercise their option to purchase the additional 10,200,000 ADSs in full. The closing of the sale of the additional ADSs is scheduled on December 17, 2020. You can read further details here

NIO Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.20 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

NIO Limited (NIO) full year performance was 1649.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Limited shares are logging -19.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2080.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $57.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 129303424 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Limited (NIO) recorded performance in the market was 1044.28%, having the revenues showcasing 136.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.50B, as it employees total of 7442 workers.

Analysts verdict on NIO Limited (NIO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the NIO Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.02, with a change in the price was noted +33.73. In a similar fashion, NIO Limited posted a movement of +274.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 147,235,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

NIO Limited (NIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NIO Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1044.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 526.70%, alongside a boost of 1649.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 136.99% during last recorded quarter.