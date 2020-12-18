Here is why CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO), which is $17.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.81 after opening rate of $8.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.23 before closing at $8.79.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, CURO Group Holdings Corp. Positioned to Benefit from Katapult’s Announced Merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp.. $900+ million Transaction Provides $365 million Total Consideration to CURO. You can read further details here

CURO Group Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.22 on 12/18/20, with the lowest value was $3.43 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) full year performance was -32.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares are logging 23.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 424.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $14.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17419078 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) recorded performance in the market was -27.83%, having the revenues showcasing 19.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 369.53M, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Analysts verdict on CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CURO Group Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.07, with a change in the price was noted +8.32. In a similar fashion, CURO Group Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +113.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 275,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CURO is recording 7.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.10.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CURO Group Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CURO Group Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.67%, alongside a downfall of -32.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.11% during last recorded quarter.