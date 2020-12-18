Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 31.04M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), which is $1.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.72 after opening rate of $1.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.61 before closing at $1.61.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Genius Brands International and The Jim Henson Company Announce “The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss,” Now Available on Kartoon Channel!. Committed to building Kartoon Channel! into the premier entertainment destination for kids and family viewership, Genius Brands International (GNUS:NASDAQ) announced today that it has licensed streaming and select video-on-demand rights to the hit family series, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss (20 x 22’), from The Jim Henson Company on Kartoon Channel!. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.7300 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.0516 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 678.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -86.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3068.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7746658 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 490.39%, having the revenues showcasing 30.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 423.12M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3088, with a change in the price was noted -0.0700. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of -4.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,140,100 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Brands International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 490.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.24%, alongside a boost of 678.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.36% during last recorded quarter.