Gear up for the change! Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has hit the volume of 6353282

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is priced at $5.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.97 and reached a high price of $6.0198, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.89. The stock touched a low price of $5.82.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Cenovus and Husky announce Court of Queen’s Bench approval of proposed business combination. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the previously announced Plan of Arrangement to combine the two companies. The court’s approval follows separate votes held on December 15, 2020 in which Cenovus common shareholders and Husky common shareholders, optionholders and preferred shareholders supported the proposed transaction to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.52 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $1.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was -39.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -43.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.41 and $10.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6353282 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was -41.18%, having the revenues showcasing 41.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.26B, as it employees total of 2361 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.21. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +25.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,736,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.79%, alongside a downfall of -39.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.13% during last recorded quarter.