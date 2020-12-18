GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is on the roll with an average volume of 975.47K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) was valued at $90.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $91.13 while reaching the peak value of $95.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $90.03. The stock current value is $94.81.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, GDS Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

GDS Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $100.50 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $43.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) full year performance was 84.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GDS Holdings Limited shares are logging -5.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.27 and $100.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1886779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) recorded performance in the market was 83.81%, having the revenues showcasing 21.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.16B, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

Specialists analysis on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.23, with a change in the price was noted +16.32. In a similar fashion, GDS Holdings Limited posted a movement of +20.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,027,817 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDS is recording 1.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Raw Stochastic average of GDS Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.14%, alongside a boost of 84.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.01% during last recorded quarter.