Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) market price of $6.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), which is $6.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.525 after opening rate of $6.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.635 before closing at $6.55.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, ElectraMeccanica Sets December 2020 Financial Conference Schedule. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during December 2020:.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.60 on 11/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.89 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) full year performance was 236.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares are logging -48.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 681.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $13.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18624407 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) recorded performance in the market was 223.72%, having the revenues showcasing 169.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 582.76M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

The Analysts eye on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.95, with a change in the price was noted +3.95. In a similar fashion, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. posted a movement of +131.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,263,838 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOLO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 223.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 280.33%, alongside a boost of 236.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 169.77% during last recorded quarter.