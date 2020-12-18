Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.43

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Drive Shack Inc. (DS), which is $3.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.30 after opening rate of $3.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.92 before closing at $3.29.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Drive Shack to Reopen Orlando Venue on December 18th. Reopening Strategy Includes Enhanced Partnership with Local Developer and Businesses to Further Integrate into the Community. You can read further details here

Drive Shack Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.19 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) full year performance was -11.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Drive Shack Inc. shares are logging -24.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 269.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $4.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2662287 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) recorded performance in the market was -10.11%, having the revenues showcasing 136.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.31M, as it employees total of 4658 workers.

The Analysts eye on Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Drive Shack Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.56, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Drive Shack Inc. posted a movement of +68.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,391,263 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Drive Shack Inc. (DS)

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Drive Shack Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 68.72%, alongside a downfall of -11.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 140.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 136.69% during last recorded quarter.